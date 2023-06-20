Gilas prospect AJ Edu signs with Dwight Ramos’ ex-B. League team Toyama Grouses

After 3 major knee injuries in as many years, Fil-Am Gilas Pilipinas forward AJ Edu gears up for a career renaissance in the professional ranks with the Japan B. League's Toyama Grouses

MANILA, Philippines – Intriguing Gilas Pilipinas prospect AJ Edu is making the leap to the professional ranks, signing with the Japan B. League’s Toyama Grouses on Tuesday, June 20.

Boasting a 6-foot-10 frame, the 23-year-old Edu hopes he would be able to prove himself in the Land of the Rising Sun after enduring three major knee injuries in as many years that essentially sapped a promising collegiate stint with the US NCAA’s University of Toledo.

“Really excited to begin my professional basketball journey [with the] Toyama Grouses! Looking forward to meeting all the staff, players, and fans, and giving my best on the court for you guys!” Edu was quoted as saying in a team statement.

The Grouses, the first pro team of Edu’s Gilas teammate Dwight Ramos, in turn need all the help they can get after languishing with a 15-45 record in the recently concluded B. League season, which saw Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings emerge as champions.

Tamayo was also in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Gilas pool alongside Edu before begging off due to nagging injuries.

Now set to settle in Japan, Edu can have all the mentorship he can get from his Gilas brothers as multiple national team call-ups currently have live Asian import contracts with B. League teams, including Tamayo, Hokkaido’s Ramos, and Hiroshima’s Kai Sotto.

Other Gilas mainstays who recently re-signed with their teams include San-En’s Thirdy Ravena, Shiga’s Kiefer Ravena, and Nagoya’s Ray Parks Jr. – Rappler.com