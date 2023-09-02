LOOK: Jordan Brand launches Air Jordan 38

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Made of at least 20 percent recycled material, the all-new Air Jordan 38 is the most sustainably created signature shoe in Jordan Brand history

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Brand has released its latest signature basketball sneaker under Michael Jordan’s storied footwear line – the Air Jordan 38.

Drawn from the insights of Jordan’s impeccable footwork, the pair features a groundbreaking technology called the “X-Plate”, which keeps the foot over the footbed during sharp movements.

The X-Plate is combined with a radial herringbone traction pattern, a full-length Zoom Strobel unit, and a full-length Cushion 3.0 foam for just the right amount of responsive cushioning.

The upper part of the pair also commemorates Jordan’s legendary run in the 1993 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 41 points on 50% field-goal shooting, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists en route to the Chicago Bulls’ third straight NBA championship and his third consecutive Finals MVP award.

The 41 crosshatches on the collar represent Jordan’s 41 points per game, while the three diamonds on the medial side symbolize the Bulls’ third straight title.

Jordan Brand’s newest ambassador Brandon Ingram has been tapped as one of the faces of the Air Jordan 38. The USA forward has been lacing up the “Fundamental” colorway of the sneaker in all of their World Cup matches at the Mall of Asia Arena so far.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Kiefer Ravena, the first Filipino athlete to sign with the brand, meanwhile, sported the “FIBA” colorway of the Air Jordan 38 in the Philippines’ World Cup opener against the Dominican Republic.

The Air Jordan 38 is available at Jordan Manila and on the Nike App for the price of P10,895. –Rappler.com