Agatha Wong falls short in Asian Games wushu as Brunei ends 2-decade medal drought

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOCUS. Philippines' Agatha Chrystenzen Wong in action during the wushu women's taijijian final in the Asian Games.

Wushu standout Agatha Wong misses out on a second straight podium finish in the Asian Games after bagging bronze in 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wushu standout Agatha Wong missed out on a medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after finishing fifth in the women’s taijiquan and taijiian on Sunday, September 24.

A five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, Wong scored 9.720 in taijiquan and 9.736 in taijijian for a total of 19.456 points as she fell short of a second straight podium finish in the continental tiff.

Wong bagged bronze in the women’s taijiquan in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, but organizers merged the two disciplines in this edition.

She placed third in the taijijian in the afternoon, although her seventh-place finish in the taijiquan in the morning session proved costly.

Tong Xin claimed another gold medal for host China as she ruled the event with 19.696 points, while Brunei’s Basma Lachkar (19.502) and Hong Kong’s Chen Suijin (19.476) clinched silver and bronze, respectively.

Malaysia’s Sy Xuan Sydney Chin wound up at fourth with 19.46 points.

Wong bested Sydney Chin and Lachkar in May for the gold in the SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, but the two secured better finishes this time around.

Lachkar ended a two-decade Asian Games medal drought for Brunei, which last won in 2002 in Busan, South Korea when karateka Tong Kit Siong captured bronze.

It was also the best Asian Games performance for Brunei as all of its four previous medals in the quadrennial showpiece were bronzes.

A total of 15 women competed in the event. – Rappler.com