Sports
Sports
Asian Games

Jones Inso bags wushu bronze as PH adds to Asian Games medal loot

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jones Inso bags wushu bronze as PH adds to Asian Games medal loot

BALANCE. Jones Llabres Inso in action for the Philippines in a wushu event.

Wushu Federation of the Philippines website

Wushu mainstay Jones Inso joins taekwondo jin Patrick King Perez in the list of Filipino medalists in the 19th Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines claimed its second medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, courtesy of Jones Inso as the wushu mainstay bagged bronze in the men’s taijiquan and taijijian on Monday, September 25.

Inso recorded a total of 19.486 points to finish third in the 18-man competition, joining Patrick King Perez in the list of Filipino medalists in this edition after the taekwondo jin clinched bronze in the men’s individual poomsae.

A medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, Inso added an Asian Games medal to his collection as he posted 9.746 in taijiquan and 9.740 in taijijian.

China’s Gao Haonan claimed the gold with 19.666 points, while Hong Kong’s Hui Tak Yan Samuei edged Inso for the silver with 19.493 points.

It was an improved showing for Inso after he placed 14th in the event in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

On Sunday, September 24, Agatha Wong fell short of a podium finish in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian after winding up at fifth place. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino athletes

wushu