Jones Inso bags wushu bronze as PH adds to Asian Games medal loot

BALANCE. Jones Llabres Inso in action for the Philippines in a wushu event.

Wushu mainstay Jones Inso joins taekwondo jin Patrick King Perez in the list of Filipino medalists in the 19th Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines claimed its second medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, courtesy of Jones Inso as the wushu mainstay bagged bronze in the men’s taijiquan and taijijian on Monday, September 25.

Inso recorded a total of 19.486 points to finish third in the 18-man competition, joining Patrick King Perez in the list of Filipino medalists in this edition after the taekwondo jin clinched bronze in the men’s individual poomsae.

A medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, Inso added an Asian Games medal to his collection as he posted 9.746 in taijiquan and 9.740 in taijijian.

China’s Gao Haonan claimed the gold with 19.666 points, while Hong Kong’s Hui Tak Yan Samuei edged Inso for the silver with 19.493 points.

It was an improved showing for Inso after he placed 14th in the event in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

On Sunday, September 24, Agatha Wong fell short of a podium finish in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian after winding up at fifth place. – Rappler.com