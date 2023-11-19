Agatha Wong barely misses gold in World Wushu Championships

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOCUS. Philippines' Agatha Chrystenzen Wong in action during the wushu women's taijijian final in the Asian Games.

Filipina wushu standout Agatha Wong settles for a silver, narrowly falling short of her first world title after losing the tiebreaker to Singapore's Zeanne Law

MANILA, Philippines – Agatha Wong bagged a silver in the International Wushu Federation World Wushu Championships in Texas, United States, narrowly missing out on the crown in the women’s taijiquan on Saturday, November 18.

The Filipina wushu standout fell short of her first world title after losing the tiebreaker to gold medalist Zeanne Law of Singapore.

Law and Wong both recorded 9.776 points, but the Singaporean struck gold after executing a move with a higher difficultly level.

Brunei’s Basma Lachkar copped a bronze with 9.770 points.

It was the second medal for Wong, 25, in the world championships after she also clinched silver in the women’s taijiquan compulsory in the 2015 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Wong, a five-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, has been on a roll since she failed to win a medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September, settling for fifth in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian.

After the Asian Games, Wong pocketed a silver in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian event in the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October.

Earlier this year, Wong won her fifth SEA Games crown as she ruled the women’s taijiquan and taijijian in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in May. – Rappler.com