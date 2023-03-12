LOOK: ASICS unveils performance running shoe, apparel  

ASICS puts a spotlight on the ‘most comfortable running shoe’ in its Spring Summer 2023 collection

MANILA, Philippines – ASICS Asia unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 collection, featuring highlights across all product categories – including performance running, Sportstyle and apparel.

ASICS put a spotlight on the GEL-NIMBUSTM 25, the “most comfortable running shoe.” It was tested by 100 runners against competitor products in an independent comfort test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia in October 2022.

In an immersive experience during the recent launch, guests experienced “the softest landings” made possible with its new PureGELTM technology.

The AWAKE x GEL-NYC was also featured for a closer look of its archival designs and latest technology – the GEL-CUMULUS 16 shoe’s tooling system, for additional comfort.

An array of fresh product lines was also unveiled, including an updated women’s cross-category collection, new apparel installments for ACTIBREEZETM, the brand’s advanced performance apparel technology, as well as fresh kicks for SPORTSTYLE.

To inspire more people to move with ASICS, the brand is adopting a new manifesto in 2023– ‘Nothing Feels Better than Moving with ASICS’ – articulating the uplifting feeling that moving with ASICS brings.

“Moving with ASICS uplifts the mind, and this has always been our founding purpose and mission,” said Gabriel Yap, regional marketing director of ASICS Asia.

“This year, starting with the launch of our Spring Summer 2023 collection, we continue to embark on the journey with our consumers to achieve a Sound Mind, Sound Body, by helping them uncover the positive power of movement.”

Early this year, ASICS also premiered “Mind Games –The Experiment,” its new feature-length documentary which captured four subjects as part of a unique study to determine if regular exercise has the power to improve cognitive function with mental performance.

Professor Brendon Stubbs from King’s College London, who developed and led the experiment, attended the preview and shared his experience.

“The findings that exercise improves cognitive function regardless of fitness level are significant and demonstrate the transformative impact that exercise can have on our lives,” said Stubbs.

“This is an important message for everyone and it was great to be able to share it in person with the local audiences in Asia. This marks the beginning of exciting plans to come as well, as we continue to work closely with the ASICS team to explore new opportunities to help everyone experience the uplifting power of movement.” – Rappler.com