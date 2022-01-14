Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa again

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian government canceled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time on Friday, January 14, saying the world tennis No. 1, unvaccinated for COVID-19, may pose a risk to the community.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic’s visa, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr. Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said in a statement.

Djokovic, the defending Australian Open champion who’s gunning for a record 21st men’s Grand Slam, was included in Thursday’s draw as top seed and was due to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for his opening match, probably on Monday or Tuesday.

Djokovic, a vaccine skeptic, fueled widespread anger in Australia when he announced last week he was heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open with a medical exemption to requirements for visitors to be inoculated against COVID-19.

On arrival, Australian Border Force decided his exemption was invalid and put him in an immigration detention hotel alongside asylum-seekers for several days.

Australia has endured some of the world’s longest lockdowns, has a 90% vaccination rate among adults, and has seen a runaway Omicron outbreak bring nearly a million cases in the last two weeks.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on morning television on Friday that visa decisions were a matter for the country’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, but the policy settings of the government overall were “crystal clear.”

“That is that people who enter Australia who are not Australian citizens should be double dose vaccinated unless they have a clear and valid medical exemption against that,” he said on Channel 9’s Today Show.

‘Playing by own rules’

Greek world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas said Djokovic was “playing by his own rules” and making vaccinated players “look like fools.”

“No one really thought they could come to Australia unvaccinated and not having to follow the protocols… it takes a lot of daring to do and putting the grand slam at risk, which I don’t think many players would do,” Tsitsipas said in an interview with India’s WION news channel.

“The stats say 98% of players have been vaccinated and did what they had to do in order to come and perform and play in Australia,” he said.

An online poll by the News Corp media group found that 83% favored the government trying to deport the tennis star.

“Absolutely, he should go. He hasn’t done the right thing and is being a bit cheeky about it,” said Venus Virgin Tomarz, 45, who lives in Melbourne.

“To be honest, it’s political. But if what the media are saying is true – that he didn’t come with the right paperwork – he should be treated just like everyone else,” said Jacob Coluccio, 25, who also lives in Melbourne.

The saga has intensified global debate over rights of choice for vaccines and become a tricky issue for prime minister Morrison as he campaigns for reelection.

Australia is due to hold an election by May, and while Morrison’s government has won support at home for its tough stance on border security, it has not escaped criticism over the botched handling of Djokovic’s visa.

“It should never have come to this,” said opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

“They have never answered the question of how is it that that visa was granted in the first place if he wasn’t eligible because he wasn’t fully vaccinated.”

Djokovic’s cause was not helped by a wrong entry declaration, where a box was ticked stating he had not traveled abroad in the two weeks before leaving for Australia.

In fact, he had traveled between Spain and Serbia.

Djokovic, 34, blamed the error on his agent and acknowledged he also should not have done an interview and photoshoot for a French newspaper on December 18 while infected with COVID-19. – Rappler.com