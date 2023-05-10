Boxer Kenneth Egano dies after brain hemorrhage, 4-day coma battle

Kenneth Egano dies after a four-day coma battle stemming from a brain hemorrhage he suffered in what would be his final fight against Jason Facularin

MANILA, Philippines – Promising boxer Kenneth Egano died on Wednesday, May 10, after a four-day coma stemming from a post-fight brain hemorrhage last Saturday. He was 22.

Egano, a native of General Santos City, collapsed while waiting for his fight result against Jason Facularin at “Blow by Blow,” a boxing event backed by former Senator and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Facularin was then left standing alone in the ring as Egano’s name was called out – unfortunately for the final time – as the winner.

Numerous friends and supporters – including Facularin – expressed their grief after the event organizer and Amoy Boxing Promotion broke the unfortunate news of its prospect fighter’s passing.

Per a News5 report, Egano had already promised his mother Anabelle that he would retire from boxing if he did not become a world champion in three years.

A subsequent investigation by pro sports regulatory body Games and Amusements Board (GAB) concluded that there was no mismatch done in booking the fight, nor was “Blow by Blow” negligent in its medical routines.

As GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin said in an interview, the incident was just a part of boxing’s inherent dangers to human lives.

Pacquiao, through his staff, had said he would shoulder all medical costs.

Prior to tallying a 7-1 professional win-loss record, Egano paid his dues like everyone else in the amateur ranks with 47 fights under his belt. – Rappler.com