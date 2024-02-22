Apolinario rises from knockdown to stop Thai, earns world title shot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNBEATEN. Dave Apolinario (second from right) celebrates with his team after stopping Thai foe Tanes Ongjunta.

Dave Apolinario lines himself up for a world title crack this year, but not after the pride of Maasim, Sarangani managed to survive the first knockdown of his career

TOKYO, Japan – Dave Apolinario rebounded from a third-round knockdown and knocked out Thai Tanes Ongjunta in the fourth on Thursday night, February 22, to extend his winning streak to 20 at the Korakuen Hall here.

More important, Apolinario lined himself up for a world title crack this year.

Apolinario tagged the Thai with a head punch only to be caught by a counter right by Ongjunta coming from the ropes.

Apolinario dropped to his knees and was given the count. The pride of Maasim, Sarangani and General Santos City bided his time to clear his mind.

A clash of heads then occurred before the round ended with the Thai sustaining a deep cut on the left eyebrow.

Having recovered his poise, Apolinario dropped Ongjunta with a left straight, but the Thai was able to beat the count. Living up to his moniker, Dobermann, Apolinario went all out and again floored Ongjunta with a right uppercut.

The Thai gamely tried to stand, but again fell to his knees and became Apolinario’s 14th knockout victim. Ongjunta, a two-time Southeast Asian Games silver medalist, tumbled to 12-2 with 6 knockouts.

Sanman Boxing head JC Manangquil said a world title fight in any of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies will be worked out for Apolinario this year.

According to Mike Pelayo, who co-manages Apolinario, it was the first time for the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight champion to suffer a knockdown.

Apolinario said he was shaken a bit, but warded it off as he knew that a world title shot is at stake.

He will get it, for sure. – Rappler.com