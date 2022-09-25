Mayweather stops Japanese foe in exhibition bout with Pacquiao in attendance

KNOCKOUT POWER. Floyd Mayweather proves he still packs a punch as he beats Mikuru Asakura in Japan.

Retired world champion Floyd Mayweather coasts to a second-round stoppage of Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition fight in Japan

MANILA, Philippines – Even in exhibition bouts, Floyd Mayweather remains undefeated.

The 45-year-old former world champion coasted to a second-round stoppage of Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura before his own compatriots at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, September 25.

Flashing the power that helped him finish his professional career with a 50-0 record, Mayweather decked Asakura with a right straight to the head just as the second-round bell rang to improve to 2-0 in exhibition fights.

Asakura, who made his boxing debut, tried to beat the count but referee Kenny Bayless deemed him unfit to continue and halted the bout.

Fighting for the first time in the Land of the Rising Sun since he beat Tenshin Nasukawa – another Japanese mixed martial artist – in his exhibition debut in December 2018, Mayweather said he enjoyed his time Japan.

“The whole country of Japan, unbelievable country, unbelievable people. An exciting, crazy turnout,” Mayweather said.

A number of high-profile personalities watched the fight, including retired Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is scheduled to face Korean martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition bout in December and his appearance in the Mayweather fight hinted at a potential rematch between the two boxing icons.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision in 2015 in one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

“Another legend right here. Eight-division world champion, great champion, unbelievable fighter,” Mayweather said of Pacquiao.

Mayweather will return to action when he tangles with English YouTuber Deji Olatunji in November at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. – Rappler.com