End of reign: Ancajas yields IBF title to Argentinian foe

NEW CHAMPION. Jerwin Ancajas falls in his 10th title defense against Fernando Martinez.

Jerwin Ancajas loses possession of the IBF super flyweight belt he had held for half a decade after a unanimous decision loss to Fernando Martinez

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas may have survived the onslaught from Fernando Martinez, but it was not enough to retain his International Boxing Federation super flyweight title.

Ancajas lost possession of the belt he had held for half a decade after a unanimous decision loss to Fernandez at the Cosmopolitan Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 26 (Sunday, February 27, Manila time).

The three judges scored the bout 118-110, 118-110, 117-111 in favor of the Argentinian, with Filipino champion succumbing in his 10th title defense.

Known for keeping his foes at bay using his jab, Ancajas was forced to engage in a slugfest as Martinez kept the pressure from start to finish with a barrage of bone-crushing power punches.

Ancajas appeared to find an opening at the end of third round when he staggered Martinez off a well-time left straight to the head.

But that hardly slowed down Martinez.

Determined to win his first title shot in the memory of his late father, Martinez continued to pepper Ancajas until the final bell and connected on 421 power punches from 833 thrown, a staggering 51% conversion rate.

Ancajas displayed his toughness and durability by standing his ground amid the Martinez storm, but his swollen face proved the type of beating he suffered from his challenger. – Rappler.com