Sultan suffers shock KO loss to Japanese prospect

Jonas Sultan throws a right, but Riku Masuda sneaks in a wicked left straight to the liver, sending the Filipino down for the first time in his career

TOKYO, Japan – Jonas Sultan got caught by a perfect body shot and suffered a shocking first-round knockout loss to Japanese prospect Riku Masuda on Saturday night, February 24, at the Kokugikan Arena here.

As Sultan threw a right, Masuda sneaked in a wicked left straight to the liver that sent the Filipino down for the first time in his career.

Although writhing in pain, Sultan tried to get up, but failed to beat the count and dropped to 19-7 with 11 knockouts.

“I tried to shake it off, but I really can’t breathe. Masakit talaga (It really hurts),” said Sultan, a two-time world title challenger who admitted that he got confident as he was in great shape.

Masuda only had four fights and a 3-1 record before their bantamweight 8-rounder in the undercard of the Takuma Inoue-Jerwin Ancajas battle for the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight crown.

According to Sultan, he did not get jet-lagged despite arriving from the United States only late Thursday with Brendan Gibbons.

Junnie Navarro, Sultan’s manager who flew in from Manila to lend his support consoled his distraught ward.

“It was a lucky shot. It happened and it’s about bouncing back,” said Navarro, who promised to arrange a comeback fight for Sultan in Zamboanga in August. – Rappler.com