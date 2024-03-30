Melvin Jerusalem, Jake Amparo seek world crowns against Shigeoka brothers in Nagoya

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Boxers Melvin Jerusalem and Jake Amparo seek to end the Filipinos' woeful stints in Japan with a pair of world title wins against Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Melvin Jerusalem and Jake Amparo tangle with unbeaten brothers Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka, respectively, in their bids for world titles on Sunday, March 31, at the International Conference Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Of the two Filipino warriors, Jerusalem is given a better chance of ending the Filipinos’ woeful stints in Japan as he has the edge in experience over the 26-year-old Yudai, who holds an 8-0 record with five knockouts.

Amparo is less prepared, being a last-minute replacement for compatriot ArAr Andales, the top challenger who was forced to withdraw due to medical concerns.

With a 14-5-1 card and only 3 knockouts to show, Amparo will be the huge underdog, given less than 10% winning chances by Japanese bookmakers, against Ginjiro, who has decked 8 of 10 opponents thus far.

Jerusalem, one of the stalwarts of the SanMan stable headed by JC Manangquil, is 21-3 with 12 knockouts and has prepared long and hard under trainer Michael Domingo.

Adhering to a strict diet, Jerusalem checked in at a light 104 pounds during the official weigh-in on Saturday, March 30, against the 104.9 pounds of Yudai, less than 24 hours before their battle for the World Boxing Council minimumweight belt.

Despite Jerusalem being a huge +640 underdog, Manangquil believes his ward has a good shot of upstaging Yudai, having seen him during training in General Santos City.

Amparo and Ginjiro will dispute the International Boxing Federation version of the 105-pound crown.

Marlon Tapales, Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan suffered knockout losses in Japan last December and February, sending the Filipino boxers’ stocks plunging. – Rappler.com