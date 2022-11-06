Pacquiao revives ‘Blow by Blow’ boxing show

‘The more boxers we have, the better our chances of finding the next Manny Pacquiao,’ says the Filipino boxing legend, who fought seven times in the ‘Blow by Blow’ show in the ‘90s

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – Find the next boxing world champion in the mold of himself.

With this in mind, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has decided to revive the famed “Blow by Blow,” where he also came from.

“I want to give a chance to the Filipino youth who want to pursue their boxing dream,” Pacquiao said during the press conference relaunching “Blow by Blow” at the Grand Summit Hotel here on Sunday, November 6.

“The more boxers we have, the better our chances of finding the next Manny Pacquiao.”

To be officially called “Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow by Blow,” the event will have its initial offering on November 20 at the newly built Mandaluyong City College Gym.

In fact, Mandaluyong City Mayor Ben Abalos flew in here early morning to join the afternoon press conference, then took the afternoon flight out with Manila-based sportswriters and broadcasters.

Pacquiao, who fought seven times in “Blow by Blow” that ran in 1994 until 1999, revived in 2015 up to 2016, said he intends to stage the event in his lifetime.

“This will go on and on,” assured the sport’s only eight-division world champion.

At the same time, Pacquiao said he was not closing the door on a farewell or thanksgiving fight in the Philippines, most probably as part of the “Blow by Blow” platform.

Pacquiao, who is preparing here for an exhibition bout with South Korean DK Yoo on December 11 in Seoul, said there are also plans to hold a boxing card as part of the celebrations for his 44th birthday on December 17.

Abalos joined Pacquiao at the presidential podium with Games and Amusements Board OIC Atty. Ermar Benitez and Von Gaa, channel manager for sports of Cignal, which will be airing “Blow by Blow” at One Sports from 8:30-10 pm every Sunday.

According to Pacquiao, he wants to be present and even serve as a panelist for each episode of “Blow by Blow,” which will feature the country’s rising pro boxers, especially from the provinces.

While Mandaluyong is the designated home of “Blow by Blow,” Pacquiao said the event will roam around the country whenever there are sponsors.

Also present during the press conference is two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, who has been tasked by Pacquiao to oversee the overall program of “Blow by Blow,” and Buboy Fernandez, who is training Pacquiao for the Yoo fight and other probable exhibition bouts next year. – Rappler.com