Vera predicts ONE title clash pitting De Ridder vs Bigdash

COMEBACK. Brandon Vera plans to return to the ONE Championship circle the best way possible.

Former ONE champion Brandon Vera expects a clash of styles as Reinier de Ridder defends his middleweight title against Vitaly Bigdash

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera knows it will be an interesting clash when two-division ONE world champion Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder defends his middleweight strap against Vitaly Bigdash.

The two powerhouses will tangle in the main event of ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash this on Friday July 22, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Like many, Vera expects a clash of styles between the two, with the defending world champion having the advantage in the grappling exchanges and the feisty Russian edging De Ridder on the feet.

“I see this as if De Ridder stands up with Bigdash, Bigdash is gonna knock him out,” Vera said.

“But if De Ridder plays it smart like he has been, he’s going to take it to the ground and finish Bigdash there.”

De Ridder actually had Vera in his radar at one point. The Dutchman called out the former heavyweight king as he was seeking to win three world titles in various divisions.

Asked about possibly facing De Ridder, Vera shot down the idea of challenging him for the ONE light heavyweight world title but ultimately welcomes “The Dutch Knight” if he wants the smoke at heavyweight.

“I would absolutely love to go with De Ridder, but me cutting weight again, no,” Vera said.

Vera is now spending time with his family in Guam while waiting for his next conquest in ONE Championship.

He admits that the restrictions and the time away from the Circle have been challenging, but that has not taken away the fire as he plans to return in the best way possible.

“The downtime has been frustrating to be honest. It’s just been corona and then time out and then more time out,” Vera said.

“Now I’m just waiting. I’ll just have to stay ready. I’m excited to go. Really excited to go.” – Rappler.com