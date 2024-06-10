Carlos Alcaraz enters all-surface elite with French Open triumph

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SENSATIONAL. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open men's singles final against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz says his French Open triumph is his proudest moment, with the 21-year-old even planning to mark the historic win by getting an Eiffel Tower tattoo

PARIS, France – Carlos Alcaraz said his maiden French Open triumph on Sunday, June 9, was the proudest moment of his glittering career, after the Spaniard became the youngest man to win Grand Slams on all three of the sport’s surfaces following his 2023 Wimbledon and 2022 US Open titles.

The 21-year-old beat German Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, at Roland Garros to join an elite club that includes greats Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

But having arrived in Paris with barely any matches under his belt due to a right forearm injury, Alcaraz said his latest achievement was all the more special.

“Obviously winning the US Open when I reached for the first time the No. 1, something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis, getting my first Grand Slam. So it was pretty special,” Alcaraz said.

“The way I won Wimbledon, beating Djokovic in five sets has been a great achievement for me. Right now, lifting the Roland Garros trophy, knowing everything I’ve been through the last month with the injuries and all, I don’t know.”

Alcaraz completed the court coup on hard, grass, and clay courts at just 21, while for comparison, Federer and Novak Djokovic were in their late 20s before they mastered the sport’s slowest surface.

It’s also a feat that eluded some of the sport’s greats, including American Pete Sampras, who boasts 14 major titles, but never won at Roland Garros.

“Probably this is the moment I’m really proud about, because of everything I’ve done the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team, a lot of talks with them. If I have to practice, if I can’t practice or discuss with them,” he said.

“It has been really difficult for me, honestly.”

Alcaraz had withdrawn from Monte Carlo and the Barcelona Open due to the injury and although he attempted to retain his title in Madrid, going out in the quarterfinals, he also skipped the Italian Open.

“I consider myself a player who doesn’t need too many matches just to get to 100%. I had a really good week here in Paris, practicing with good players,” Alcaraz said.

“I felt really well playing sets, moving, hitting my shots before the tournament began. Obviously, every match that I have played, I was getting better and better.”

Alcaraz said he would mark his latest triumph by getting a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower with Sunday’s date, having gotten inked after his previous major successes.

“I have to find the time. But I’ll do it for sure. It’s going to be on the left ankle,” Alcaraz said.

“Wimbledon was the right one. Here it’s going to be the left one, I think with the Eiffel Tower, with the date.” – Rappler.com