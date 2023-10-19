Conor McGregor won’t face assault charges in Miami

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIDELINE STAR. MMA fighter Conor McGregor attends Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Prosecutors determine there’s insufficient evidence to prove the accusation that MMA star Conor McGregor assaulted a woman in an arena bathroom

UFC star Conor McGregor will not face sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged incident at an NBA Finals game in Miami in June.

“The State Attorney’s Office will not go forward with any charges and the case will be closed,” Miami police said in a statement provided to ESPN on Wednesday.

According to TMZ Sports, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to prove the accusation that McGregor assaulted a woman in an arena bathroom after the Heat’s Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on June 9.

McGregor, 35, immediately denied the allegations.

“On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over,” his attorney Barbara Llanes said to TMZ Sports.

McGregor sat courtside at the basketball game and took part in a halftime promotional act in which he punched the Heat mascot several times.

Burnie, the mascot, had to go to the emergency room and was sent home with pain medication, USA Today reported.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since sustaining a broken leg during a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier. The Ireland native is a former featherweight and lightweight champion with a record of 22-6, including 19 wins by knockout. – Rappler.com