UFC star Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital 

SIDELINE STAR. MMA fighter Conor McGregor attends Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

The man who plays the part of Miami Heat mascot Burnie gets treated at a local emergency room after taking two licks from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a Game 4 skit

UFC star Conor McGregor sent NBA team Miami Heat mascot Burnie to a local emergency room on Friday evening, June 9, after an on-court incident during Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami, according to reports.

In a fighter’s robe and oversized gloves, Burnie was swiftly knocked to the ground by McGregor’s left hook. While Burnie remained on the floor, McGregor proceeded to land a straight punch on the mascot’s headgear.

The clash was set up for McGregor to promote a pain-relief spray. He is seen trying to spray Burnie, who was dragged from the court by his feet by staff.

According to The Athletic, the man portraying Burnie received pain medication, was discharged, and is currently in good condition.

The last time McGregor competed was in 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Heat’s 108-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets put the Nuggets in a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with the chance to secure the NBA championship in Game 5 on Monday.

