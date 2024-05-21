Run it back: Dwight Ramos re-signs with Hokkaido for 2024-25 Japan B. League season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After averaging a career-best 10.7 points, Gilas Pilipinas star Dwight Ramos stays with the Levanga Hokkaido for his fourth season in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas star Dwight Ramos is staying with the Levanga Hokkaido for the 2024-2025 Japan B. League season, the team announced on Tuesday, May 21.

This will be Ramos’ fourth year in the B. League and third with Hokkaido after suiting up for the Toyama Grouses during his first year as a pro in the 2021-2022 season.

The 25-year-old Ramos was limited to only 43 games with Hokkaido this past season due to an orbital fracture he sustained in April that required a season-ending surgery.

In the 43 games he played, Ramos averaged a career-best 10.7 points, to go along with 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Levanga, who failed to advance to the playoffs with a lowly 17-43 record.

His best performance of the season came against his Gilas Pilipinas teammate Kai Sotto and the Yokohama B-Corsairs in February, where he went off for 25 points in Hokkaido’s 89-83 victory.

Now fully healed, the 6-foot-4 Ramos is back in the Philippines to prepare for another tour of duty with the national team in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament, which will take place in Riga, Latvia in July. – Rappler.com