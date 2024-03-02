Sotto, Ramos crash back to earth as B. League teams suffer blowout losses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAMWORK. Kai Sotto (center) with his Yokohama teammates in the Japan B. League.

MANILA, Philippines – After helping Gilas Pilipinas go 2-0 in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, Kai Sotto and Dwight Ramos were sent crashing back to earth as their respective teams suffered blowout losses in the return of Japan B. League action on Saturday, March 2.

Over at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena, Sotto scored in double figures for the Yokohama B-Corsairs, but his output wasn’t enough as they absorbed an 83-67 defeat at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino big man shot 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, together with 8 rebounds in 22 minutes and 10 seconds of play.

Sotto is coming off back-to-back double-double performances for Gilas Pilipinas, putting up 13 points and 15 rebounds against Hong Kong last February 22, followed by an 18-point and 10-rebound showing versus Chinese Taipei last February 25.

Prior to the B. League’s three-week FIBA break, Sotto played the finest game of his young professional career as he exploded for 26 points and 11 rebounds in Yokohama’s 90-85 win over the Chiba Jets.

With the loss to Kawasaki, Sotto and the B-Corsairs dropped their record to 17-23.

Elsewhere, the Saga Ballooners handed Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido an 81-52 beating at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos, who averaged 10.5 points in his two outings with Gilas Pilipinas, came up with 8 points on 3-of-8 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in the lopsided defeat.

Hokkaido fell to its fourth straight loss and slipped further to 12-28 in the standings.

Like Sotto’s Yokohama and Ramos’ Hokkaido, RJ Abarrientos’ Shinshu Brave Warriors (6-34), Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix (34-6), and Matthew Wright’s Kyoto Hannaryz (12-28) all dropped their assignments on Saturday.

Abarrientos sizzled for a team-high 20 points on 6-of-12 clip from beyond the arc, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 3 steals in Shinshu’s 94-83 loss to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Meanwhile, Ravena registered 14 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 block in San-En’s 107-88 defeat to the defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Finally, Wright was held to just 5 markers on 1-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist as the Kyoto Hannaryz bowed to the Sendai 89ers, 85-72, at the Xebio Arena Sendai.

Ray Parks was the lone Filipino import in Division 1 to pick up a victory on Saturday as his Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (27-13) defeated the Akita Northern Happinets, 72-63, at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks tallied 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the win. – Rappler.com