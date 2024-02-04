Dwight Ramos gets better of Gilas teammate Kai Sotto as Hokkaido sweeps Yokohama

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dwight Ramos continues to impress after his Gilas Pilipinas inclusion as he resets his season-high in points for the second time this week in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – In a showdown between two Gilas Pilipinas teammates, Dwight Ramos got the better of KaI Sotto as the Levanga Hokkaido completed the weekend sweep of the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the Japan B. League.

After flirting with a double-double of 12 points and 9 rebounds in Hokkaido’s 80-73 win over Yokohama on Saturday, February 3, Ramos continued his stellar play and went off for 25 points on Sunday, February 4 to help the Levanga repeat over the B-Corsairs, 89-83.

Ramos made 9 of his 17 shots from the field, including a 3-of-6 clip from beyond the arc to reach 25 points, together with 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in over 34 minutes.

With his 25-point explosion, Ramos surpassed his previous season-high of 22 markers, which he set just four days ago in Hokkaido’s 94-82 loss to the Gunma Crane Thunders.

The Gilas Pilipinas sensation Ramos also came up just one-point short of tying his B. League career-high of 26 points, which he posted last season.

Sotto, meanwhile, made the most of his limited playing time for the B-Corsairs in their back-to-back losses this weekend.

The 7-foot-3 center Sotto produced 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block in 11 minutes and 19 seconds of action on Saturday, before putting up 10 markers and 2 boards in close to 13 minutes of play on Sunday.

Despite playing overseas, Ramos, Sotto, and injured Toyama Grouses big man AJ Edu, were all recently tapped by Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone to be part of his 12-man roster for the next four years.

Ramos and Sotto are expected to see action for the Philippines in the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers against Hong Kong on February 22 and Chinese Taipei on February 25.

Elsewhere, former national team stalwarts Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks also came up big as their respective teams went 2-0 this weekend.

Ravena had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in the San-En NeoPhoenix’s 103-71 demolition of the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Saturday.

The fourth-year San-En guard Ravena then followed it up with a 13-point showing in their 85-82 win versus the same opponents on Sunday.

With the sweep of Shimane, San-En extended its winning streak further to 14 games and remained at the top spot with a 32-4 record.

Parks, on the other hand, dropped a season-high 19 points, along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their 91-76 Saturday thrashing of the Nagasaki Velca.

He then tallied 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist in Nagoya’s 96-90 repeat win over Nagasaki on Sunday. – Rappler.com