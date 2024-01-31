Dwight Ramos drops season-high in Japan after Gilas roster inclusion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP FORM. Dwight Ramos in action for the Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B. League.

Fresh off being named to the Gilas Pilipinas roster, Dwight Ramos delivers his best game yet for Hokkaido, while Thirdy Ravena and San-En grab solo top spot in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – After recently being tapped by Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone to be part of his 12-man national team, Dwight Ramos delivered his best game yet for the Levanga Hokkaido in the 2023-2024 Japan B. League season on Wednesday, January 31.

Playing inspired basketball, Ramos put on an offensive clinic and exploded for a season-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go along with 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in over 34 minutes.

His all-around numbers, however, went for naught as Hokkaido suffered a 94-82 loss to the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

The 6-foot-4 guard Ramos is one of three B. League imports named to the newly formed Gilas Pilipinas roster, together with big men Kai Sotto of the Yokohama B-Corsairs and AJ Edu of the Toyama Grouses.

Only Ramos saw action on Wednesday as Sotto was listed inactive in Yokohama’s 75-74 victory against the Seahorses Mikawa, while Edu remains out for Toyama due to a torn meniscus injury he suffered last November.

In contrast to Ramos’ Hokkaido, Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix both emerged triumphant on Wednesday.

Parks finished with 12 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in Nagoya’s 86-77 win over the Osaka Evessa at the Dolphins Arena.

On the other hand, Ravena produced 7 markers, 7 boards, and 4 dimes in San-En’s 75-62 beating of RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the White Ring.

Abarrientos had a forgettable performance for Shinshu in the loss as he went scoreless in nearly 19 minutes of action, missing all his seven attempts from the field.

With their 12th straight win, Ravena and the NeoPhoenix broke their deadlock with the Alvark Tokyo and rose to solo first place in with an impressive 30-4 record. – Rappler.com