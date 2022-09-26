EASL not pushing through with home-and-away format for maiden season

TOP TEAMS. San Miguel and TNT will represent the PBA in the EASL.

Instead of staging a home-and-away tournament for Season 1, the EASL is considering of holding a 'Champions Week' in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The home-and-away format of the East Asia Super League (EASL) will have to wait.

The EASL announced on Monday, September 26, that it is not pushing through with the home-and-away tournament for its maiden season initially set to tip off on October 12 due to the persistent coronavirus situation in the region.

Instead, the EASL is considering of staging a “Champions Week” in Manila.

“Our mission remains to create the premier basketball league and entertainment experience in Asia, elevating the sport in the region,” said EASL chief executive officer Matt Bayer.

“Controlling variables and operating our season in the most responsible manner reduces uncertainty for all our stakeholders as international travel throughout the region rebounds incrementally.”

Reigning PBA Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and runner-up TNT were supposed to open the EASL season against Anyang KGC of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and the Bay Area Dragons, respectively.

Also competing in the EASL are the Seoul SK Knights of the KBL, Utsunomiya Brex and Ryukyu Golden Kings of the Japan B. League, and the Taipei Fubon Braves of the Taiwan P. League+.

The EASL said it will return to its home-and-away format in fall of next year. – Rappler.com