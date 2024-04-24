MPBL suspends Germy Mahinay indefinitely for ‘deplorable act’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON BALL. Germy Mahinay in action for the Negros Muscovados in the MPBL.

Negros big man Germy Mahinay will also pay a P100,000 fine after he undercut Zamboanga guard Joey Barcuma, who hit his head on the floor during an MPBL game

MANILA, Philippines – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) slapped Negros Muscovados big man Germy Mahinay with an indefinite suspension for his “deplorable act” after he undercut an opposing player.

Also set to pay a P100,000 fine, Mahinay caused Zamboanga Master Sardines guard Joey Barcuma to hit his head on the floor in the fourth quarter of Negros’ 88-73 loss on Monday, April 22.

Instead of going for the ball, Mahinay extended his legs and changed the landing trajectory of an airborne Barcuma, who fell head first and needed medical attention.

Mahinay got ejected from the game after receiving a flagrant foul penalty 2.

“Negros center Germy Mahinay has been suspended indefinitely for undercutting Joey Barcuma of the Zamboanga Masters Sardines while in the air,” the MPBL said in a statement on Wednesday, April 24.

“This outcome takes into account the dangerous nature of the play, as well as Mahinay’s reaction immediately after the deplorable act.”

Videos of the incident made the rounds on social media and elicited impassioned response from fans and basketball players.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto commented on an Instagram post that Mahinay should be banned.

Zamboanga said Barcuma underwent all necessary medical tests and is now on his way to recovery.

“We will continue with follow-up checkups to ensure his safety for his eventual return to play in our succeeding games,” said Zamboanga in a statement.

Barcuma averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals through four games of the young MPBL season, which tipped off on April 6. – Rappler.com