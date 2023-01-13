Echo star KarlTzy prioritizing team over individual brilliance: ‘I do not care about stats or MVP’

TITLE SEEKERS. KarlTzy and Echo look to become the third straight Filipino team to capture Mobile Legends' grandest prize.

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Gone are the days of Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno putting up crazy numbers.

As Echo seeks to become the third straight Filipino team to capture Mobile Legends’ grandest prize in the M4 World Championship, KarlTzy has prioritized team success over his individual brilliance.

“I think we’re the best team. I’m a team player right now. I do not care about stats or MVP. I’ve been there,” said the 18-year-old star.

KarlTzy earned the status as the finest carry in the game after leading his former squad Bren Esports to the M2 crown two years ago in Singapore.

He claimed the Finals MVP honors as he ended the tournament with the most kills of 148 and tallied the highest average kills per game of 6.4, mainly utilizing assassin and marksman heroes.

KarlTzy showed the way as Bren Esports outlasted Myanmar’s Burmese Ghouls in their best-of-seven grand finals that went the distance, churning out 10 kills and 6 assists against 1 death on Claude in the decider.

But as the meta shifted to utility junglers, KarlTzy also adjusted.

Out of their first 12 games in M4, KarlTzy used assassin heroes just thrice: Ling against Egypt’s Occupy Thrones and Fanny against Singapore’s RSG in the group stage and Yi Sun-shin against Malaysia’s Team HAQ in the knockouts.

In their 3-1 thumping of Indonesia’s Onic Esports on Thursday, January 12, that secured Echo a spot in the upper bracket finals, KarlTzy played only fighter heroes Fredrinn and Chou, going without a kill in three of the four games.

As his teammates get the spotlight, KarlTzy said his focus is set on helping Echo go all the way.

“I’m satisfied with everything that I’ve achieved. I’m doing this for the team,” said KarlTzy in Filipino.

Echo battles Blacklist International next in an all-Filipino upper bracket finals on Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship round. – Rappler.com