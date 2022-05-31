EJ Obiena soars to pole vault supremacy in picturesque Italy event

MAGNIFICO. EJ Obiena soars to another golden finish in Italy after an easy Hanoi SEA Games gold cruise

In preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Filipino superstar EJ Obiena continues his international pole vault dominance in Italy with another golden jump

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault superstar EJ Obiena picked up right where he left off after the 31st Southeast Asian Games as he reigned supreme at the European City of Sports event in L’Aquila, Italy on Monday, May 30 (Tuesday, May 31, Manila time).

The 26-year-old cleared the 5.85-meter mark in his title-winning jump and shared the accomplishment on his official Facebook page – complete with a breathtaking view of the Basilica di Santa Maria di Collemaggio to accentuate his jaw-dropping feat.

Obiena is coming off a 5.46-meter finish at the recently-concluded SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where he was part of a 52-strong Filipino gold medalist contingent.

To date, the young Olympian is still the Asian pole vault record holder after registering a 5.93-meter clearance in Austria last September 2021.

Now free from his highly-publicized funding rift, Obiena is expected to continue his dominance in more international events as he prepares for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Rappler.com