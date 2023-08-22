PITX offers free bus rides for FIBA World Cup game attendees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fans watching the FIBA games at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25, can avail of free rides by taking the point-to-point buses at Gate 8 of PITX

MANILA, Philippines – Attendees of the FIBA World Cup kick-off games on Friday, August 25, will be getting free rides from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

PITX has allocated 50 point-to-point buses exclusively for game goers, bringing them from the terminal to the arena. To avail of the free rides on Friday, spectators are advised to go to Gate 8 on the first floor of the terminal and present their game tickets to the bus conductor.

The 50 buses are “equipped with comfortable seating and reliable air-conditioning systems,” according to a statement by PITX on Tuesday, August 22.

“We are excited to contribute to the success of the FIBA Games 2023 by offering free rides to game goers. Our aim is to alleviate any transportation concerns and allow spectators to fully enjoy the thrilling basketball action,” said Jason Salvador, head of corporate affairs and government relations at PITX.

Gilas Pilipinas will also be setting up a booth near Gate 8 with merchandise available for sale.

The Philippine Arena will host two games on Friday, featuring Angola and Italy in the opening game at 4 pm and the Philippines and Dominican Republic in the 8 pm main game. (READ: FAST FACTS: 2023 FIBA World Cup unveils high-stakes action)

– Rappler.com