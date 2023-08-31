LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – August 31 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NBA-level super scorers Carlik Jones and Jordan Clarkson go head-to-head as the 2023 FIBA World Cup second round begins with still-important classification phase games

MANILA, Philippines – Battle lines have been drawn between real and failed contenders in the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the second round kicks off on Thursday, August 31.

Before the title aspirants slug it out, however, the consolation rounds first start with new pairings and thus, new exciting matchups for all teams, including the Olympic berth-chasing Gilas Pilipinas.

ARANETA COLISEUM

Angola vs China

China’s uphill climb to Olympic contention continues at 4 pm, with a match against big and bruising Angola, still led by NBA player Bruno Fernando.

China’s bright hope Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to flicker with on-and-off games, which is a glaring inconsistency the Angolans can certainly exploit.

South Sudan vs Philippines

As hope wanes on one side, it rises on the other. That is the scenario for World Cup host Philippines and rising nation South Sudan after the former lost all its somewhat winnable group phase games, while the latter came off its first-ever World Cup win.

At 8 pm, the world No. 62 South Sudanese and NBA G League MVP Carlik Jones will continue to prove their world rank is a trap for anyone who underestimates them, including Jordan Clarkson and Gilas if they so dare.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

New Zealand vs Mexico

Two scrappy teams go at it as the Mall of Asia Arena opens its doors at 4:45 pm, with New Zealand and Mexico both approaching the rest of the classification phase with a star-less, balanced attack.

Shea Ili, Finn Delaney, and Reuben Te Rangi shuffle leadership duties for the Kiwis, while Pako Cruz and Joshua Ibarra lead the Mexican charge.

Egypt vs Jordan

Fast becoming crowd favorites, World Cup No. 2 scorer Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan will strive for an all-important win at 8:30 pm against fellow winless nation Egypt.

A win for Jordan will drive a noticeable dent on host Philippines’ Olympic dreams, so Filipino fans of Jordan’s “Kobe” at the MOA Arena will more than likely be torn on who to cheer for once hostilities begin.

