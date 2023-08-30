LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs South Sudan – FIBA World Cup 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Relegated to the classification phase after going winless in the group stage, Gilas Pilipinas looks to break through in the FIBA World Cup as it battles South Sudan

MANILA, Philippines – The quest for Gilas Pilipinas’ first FIBA World Cup win in nearly a decade continues.

Relegated to the classification phase after finishing at the bottom of Group A with a 0-3 record, the Philippines looks to break through as it battles South Sudan at the Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, August 31.

Although the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament at world No. 62, South Sudan has proven to be no pushovers.

The Bright Stars placed third in Group B with a 1-2 card, just falling short of a spot in the second round after crushing China and bowing to Puerto Rico in a narrow overtime loss.

Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones leads the way for South Sudan with team-highs of 19.7 points and 7.7 assists, although he got limited to just 3 points in their final group stage game against Serbia that ended in a 32-point loss.

Basketball Africa League MVP Nuni Omot, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Marial Shayok, and former Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel have also been steady for the Bright Stars.

“Physical, athletic team. Watched them a few games. Their coaching is good as well,” said Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Clarkson said of South Sudan, which has former NBA veteran Royal Ivey as its head coach.

If there is any edge the Filipinos have over the South Sudanese, it is rest.

The Philippines enters the game off a one-day break, while South Sudan returns to action just less than 24 hours after its beatdown from Serbia.

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com