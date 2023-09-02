LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – September 2 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Numerous Asian and African countries continue their FIBA World Cup classification campaigns for a shot at an outright Olympic berth, while host Gilas Pilipinas seeks just one last breakthrough to salvage a disappointing campaign

MANILA, Philippines – As quarterfinal spots are being grabbed by bulk in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Olympic berths are also being fought over in the classification stages, with games on Saturday, September 2, having massive implications over the Asian and African contingents.

Host nation Philippines, meanwhile, will gun for a winning end to an otherwise disappointing campaign, and at the very least, improve from its dead-last 32nd-place finish in 2019.

ARANETA COLISEUM

Angola vs South Sudan

Only four African countries have an express pass for a shot at an Olympic berth, and two of them will clash in an all-important 4 pm showdown at the Araneta Coliseum.

South Sudan – ranked No. 62 in the world but expected to rise exponentially – is just one win away from outright Olympic qualification thanks to the efforts of NBA-caliber players Carlik Jones, Marial Shayok, and Wenyen Gabriel.

Angola, however, looks to stifle the South Sudanese rally with NBA player Bruno Fernando at the helm and give itself a mathematical shot at qualification in the event of multiple standings ties.

Philippines vs China

In a bid for nothing else but national pride, Gilas Pilipinas aims to complicate China’s Olympic entry with a breakthrough World Cup win at 8 pm.

Still led by NBA star Jordan Clarkson – perhaps for the last time in a Gilas uniform – the World Cup final phase host will look to correct its long-running woe of failing to finish strong, as fellow NBA standout Kyle Anderson shoots to keep his new home country in the Olympic running with Japan.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

New Zealand vs Egypt

Already out of Olympic contention, Oceania’s New Zealand will look to play the spoiler role at the Mall of Asia Arena as it faces Africa’s Egypt at 4:45 pm.

While the Kiwis look to just get a plain win, the Egyptians are set to play chess matches on and off the court, for they are trailing contender South Sudan by just one in point differential in the event of a standings tie – meaning they have to win by as many points as possible to create a comfortable cushion.

Jordan vs Mexico

Far away from the complicated battles of numbers and tiebreakers, ousted nations Jordan and Mexico are set for a pure battle for pride at 8:30 pm

With Jordan winless at 0-4, World Cup No. 4 scorer Rondae Hollis-Jefferson now just seeks win No. 1 for his new home country, while Pako Cruz and the rest of the Mexican stalwarts aim for a momentum-boosting two-game winning streak they can carry back home for their program.

