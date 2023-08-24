LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – August 25 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The highly anticipated 2023 FIBA World Cup kicks off with a bang as co-host Philippines offers two must-see double-headers at the Philippine Arena and the Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines – After years of high anticipation, the 2023 FIBA World Cup finally kicks off on Friday, August 25, with simultaneous games across three nations: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

As the main host, the Philippines unveils the quadrennial showpiece with a bang, holding the opening ceremony and double-header at the sprawling 50,000-plus seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, while the final phase venue Mall of Asia Arena also gets going with its own two-game slate.

PHILIPPINE ARENA

Angola vs Italy

African powerhouse Angola begins its World Cup campaign on a difficult note, tussling with world No. 10 Italy at 4 pm before the 6 pm opening ceremony.

NBA center Bruno Fernando will have his hands full as the expected go-to guy for the 41st-ranked Angolans, while Italy will have a bevy of elite, NBA-level options like Simone Fontecchio, Nicolo Melli, and Luigi Datome.

Philippines vs Dominican Republic

Gilas Pilipinas kicks off its hosting duties with a must-see matchup at 8 pm against the loaded Dominican Republic, led by NBA star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lester Quiñones of the Golden State Warriors, and former LA Clippers prospect Angel Delgado.

Against the world No. 23 Dominicans, 40th-ranked Philippines seeks to find other reliable matchup options aside from Utah Jazz leader Jordan Clarkson for a shot at an upset. PBA MVPs Scottie Thompson and June Mar Fajardo are among those expected to lead the supporting cast.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

Mexico vs Montenegro

As the noise of the World Cup opening festivities blare on at the Philippine Arena, world No. 18 Montenegro and No. 31 Mexico focus on handling their business over at the Mall of Asia Arena, starting at 4:45 pm.

As underdog Mexico takes a by-committee approach with the likes of Paul Stoll and Pako Cruz, Montenegro will likely course its game plans through its lone NBA-level talent Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls, with naturalized guard Kendrick Perry taking some burdens off his back.

Egypt vs Lithuania

In perhaps the most lopsided matchup in the Philippines’ opening-day slate, world No. 55 Egypt looks to pull off an early stunner against No. 8 Lithuania at 8:30 pm.

Former Turkish League MVP Assem Marei will definitely have his hands full for Egypt alongside the likes of Al Ahly club star Ehab Amin, as they try to hold down Lithuania’s NBA-caliber core of Jonas Valanciunas, Donatas Motiejunas, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and Ignas Brazdeikis.

