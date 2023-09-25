World. No 20 South Korea drubs Filipinas in Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Son Hwa-yeon completes a hat trick as South Korea hands 44th-ranked Philippines its first loss in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team got hammered in its second match in the 19th Asian Games as it fell 5-1 to a dominant South Korea squad on Monday, September 25, at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China.

Sarina Bolden opened the scoring festivities for the Filipinas, but the South Koreans took control the rest of the way to deal the Philippines its first loss after it crushed Hong Kong in its opener.

Stumbling upon a loose following Meryll Serrano’s effort to close down a Korean defender, Bolden split past two defenders, went one-on-one with Korean goalie Kim Jung-mi, and found the back of the net with a powerful right-footed shot inside near the penalty spot in the eight-minute mark.

Korea took little time to equalize in the 12th minute courtesy of Chun Ga-ram as she smashed in the ball off a corner kick.

In the 44th minute, Son Hwa-yeon towered above everyone inside the penalty box and headed in the ball past Olivia McDaniel, the Philippines’ first choice goalkeeper.

Ji So-yun registered a goal In the 52nd minute to open the second half, while Son completed his hat trick with goals in the 56th and the 70th minutes.

Their first loss in the tournament means the Filipinas remain in second place in Group E with 3 points and a -2 goal difference, while Korea widens the gap on top with 6 points and a +7 goal difference.

World No. 51 Myanmar sits in third place with 3 points and a -2 goal difference after recording a 1-0 win over 77th-ranked Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, slid to the bottom of Group E with 0 points and a -3 goal difference.

New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso tweaked his starting lineup and retained nine players from their 3-1 triumph over Hong Kong last Friday, September 22.

O. McDaniel, Eva Madarang, Hali Long, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillou, and Bolden started for a second consecutive game.

Midfielder Reina Bonta and forward Chandler McDaniel were relegated to the bench against Korea as Jaclyn Sawicki and Serrano got their first starts in the tournament.

The changes immediately paid off as Serrano got the assist for Bolden’s goal before it went downhill for the Filipinas.

O. McDaniel saved Chun’s on-target shot attempt in the 30th minute, but she failed to stop the other shots from flowing in as Korea piled on the points.

Substitutes C. McDaniel and Bonta entered the match in the 59th minute for Serrano and Quezada, respectively, while Natalie Oca made her seniors debut in the 64th minute as she replaced Madarang.

UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year Alisha Del Campo was the final substitute for the Philippines as she replaced Bolden, who registered her 24th goal for the national team.

The Philippines looks to bounce back and secure a slot in the quarterfinals as it takes on Myanmar at 7:30 pm on Thursday, September 28, at the same venue. – Rappler.com