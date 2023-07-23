Filipinas showed ‘we belong at this level,’ says Stajcic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Coach Alen Stajcic’s faith in the Philippine women’s football team remains unshaken as the Filipinas shoot for an upset win over host New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – There’s nothing to be ashamed of in the Philippine women’s football team’s World Cup debut loss.

In fact, coach Alen Stajcic thinks his wards even proved they deserved their spot in the sport’s biggest stage.

“There are so many people who may have questioned how nervous the team was going into the first game, and if they did belong and [if they] should be here,” said Stajcic.

“But I think we showed that we belong at this level.”

The Filipinas had their chances early and even had a disallowed goal as Katrina Guillou’s strike was ruled offside before the national team bowed to Switzerland, 2-0, on Friday, July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

“For a first effort in the World Cup, I really thought our players were amazing,” said Stajcic of the Filipinas, who made history as they became the first team from the Philippines, male or female, to appear in the global football tournament.

“Everyone back home in the Philippines and all their fans should be really proud how they represented the country.”

The Philippines battles host New Zealand next on Tuesday, July 25 in Group A action at 1:30 pm (Philippine time) at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

“Despite the result, we have a lot of belief,” said Stajcic. “We all knew that it was an amazing performance for a debut in the World Cup.”

With the lessons learned from the last match against the Swiss, the Filipinas continued to refine their play at their base camp training facility at the Olympic Park here on Sunday before heading for Wellington on Monday on the eve of their game against the hosts.

The last time the two sides met, New Zealand emerged with a come-from-behind 2-1 win in a friendly last September at the Titans Stadium in Fullerton, California.

But the Filipinas will face not only an inspired Ferns side still riding on the momentum of its 1-0 upset of Norway last week, but also the hometown fans who are expected to pack the 34,000-seat arena.

Stajcic said the Filipinas should come out with the same resiliency against the Ferns, much like how they showed great resolve in the early goings against the world No. 26 Swiss.

“In the first 15 to 20 minutes, I thought we were exceptional and [those stretches] probably were the best moments for us,” the Aussie mentor said. “It just shows how well we prepared as a team.” – Rappler.com