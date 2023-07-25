Herstory made: Filipinos online erupt with euphoria over epic FIFA World Cup win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Online users laud the performance of the Philippine women's football team and celebrate the might and wonder of the Filipina athlete

MANILA, Philippines – At the 24th minute of the game between New Zealand and the Philippines, time stood still.

Filipinos, in bated breath, watched as striker Sarina Bolden delivered the country’s first goal in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, July 25. The match ended with a stunning 1-0 victory in their Group A clash.

WORLD CUP GOAL FOR THE PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭⚽️



The Philippines’ Sarina Bolden towers above the New Zealand defenders to head the ball into the net at the 24th minute.



The Filipinas lead 1-0 over New Zealand. #FIFAWWC LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/o4YJ0dvyzn pic.twitter.com/38U7BZr2ch — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 25, 2023

Of course, it had to be Bolden who led the charge against New Zealand. When the women’s football team lost against South Korea at the AFC Women’s Asia Cup back in 2022, the striker made a bold promise.

“Philippines, you’re gonna remember this team and you’re gonna see us in the World Cup. So don’t forget about us, cause we’re coming back,” she said.

Bolden manifested, and then she delivered.

Despite the earlier loss the Philippines suffered against Switzerland in the tournament, this new victory has not only hyped the team, but also Filipinos and their avid supporters.

Online users lauded the team’s performance and celebrated the might and wonder of the Filipina athlete. #LabanFilipinas and #FIFAWWC topped the Twitter Philippine trends as of 4:51 pm.

Olivia McDaniel, the team’s goalie, also trended alongside Sarina Bolden because of her spectacular defense.

Abante babae!

Former vice president Leni Robredo joined the nation in congratulating the team. “Maraming salamat for this historic win, Filipinas! Mabuhay kayo,” she said in a tweet.

What an entrance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup!!! Cheering with the rest of a grateful and excited nation. Maraming salamat for this historic win, Filipinas! Mabuhay kayo 🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas#FIFAWWC https://t.co/inaTLQQWPz — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) July 25, 2023

Couple Judy Ann Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo showed their support on ground, watching the match live at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Filipinas has got some serious star power with Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo coming to the Wellington Regional Stadium to cheer on the team 🤩



🔵🔴🟡 #LabanFilipinas #ParaSaBayan #WinTheMoment #FilipinasTayo #FWWC2023 pic.twitter.com/f2iWeeEMdV — Philippine WNT ⚽ (@PilipinasWNFT) July 25, 2023

Cartoonist Zach joined the celebration by posting a piece recreating Bolden’s iconic goal. “An iconic header. First ever goal. First ever win,” he said.

Twitter user @dumidyeypee noted how both Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and the Filipinas achieved their respective wins on such close dates.

July 26, 2021 – PH won first Olympic Gold (Hidilyn Diaz)

July 25, 2023 – PH won first World Cup (Filipinas)



Herstory made. #LabanFilipinas — ChatJPT 🔗 (@dumidyeypee) July 25, 2023

Other users also pointed out it all happened right after a State of the Nation Address in the Philippines.

Herstory made after SONA? https://t.co/HvBuzUViI0 — john subunit  (@jonasrookie) July 25, 2023

Former Rappler sports reporter Bee Go pointed out that despite football not being popular in the country, there is still a solid presence of support online.

In a country where football struggles to get the attention of Filipino sports fans…



LET’S GO @PilipinasWNFT !!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭 #LabanFilipinas #PHI pic.twitter.com/gRaoqTVXk4 — Bee Go (@beebeego09) July 25, 2023

Some users expressed how proud they are that the Philippine’s first FIFA win was delivered by women. “The first ever goal in Philippine football history in FIFA World Cup is a woman and a Filipina,” @almy2002 said in a tweet.

I DONT THINK PEOPLE UNDERSTAND ENOUGH BUT THE FIRST EVER GOAL IN PHILIPPINE FOOTBALL HISTORY IN FIFA WORLD CUP IS A WOMAN AND A FILIPINA!!!! MABUHAY KA, SARINA BOLDEN 🇵🇭 SALAMAT, SARA EGGESVIK LABAN, FILIPINAS!!!!!!#FIFAWWC #LABANFILIPINAS pic.twitter.com/LoYTOX4lkY — amy (@almy2002) July 25, 2023

WOMEN 🥰🇵🇭. @lakwatsarah can’t help but gush over the achievements done by Filipinas.

Our first olympic gold, won by a woman.

Our first goal in the world cup, scored by our women's football team.

Our first win in the world cup, our women's football team!!!



WOMEN 🥰🇵🇭 — seiruhhhhh 🩷✨️ (@lakwatsarah) July 25, 2023

Netizens also posted videos of how the crowd reacted after Bolden made the goal for the Philippines. A watch party in Makati had people jumping and screaming out of joy.

Football fans in New Zealand celebrated as the Filipinas recorded their first win in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Get in there, mga bayaw at hipag ng bayan. Fans from the Ultras Filipinas share a hug after the match.

A much needed support

The Filipinas victory, for some netizens, also puts the spotlight the government’s lack of support for the country’s sports programs and its athletes.

“The win by the Filipinas was covered all over the world by the biggest news and sports orgs. How I wish our government sees this. The value of sports is unquantifiable,” former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala lamented.

This is what sports can do for a country. The win by the Filipinas was covered all over the world by the biggest news and sports orgs. How I wish our 🇵🇭 government sees this. The value of sports is unquantifiable. https://t.co/3pvNVR1xnw — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) July 25, 2023

“Our Filipinas really deserved this more than our country did. I hope football gets taken seriously as all other sports here,” @yawjun said.

Still crying at the thought of Sarina Bolden's goal, the offside call on New Zealand's near equalizer, and the final whistle at full time. Our Filipinas really deserved this more than our country did. I hope football gets taken as seriously as all other sports here. — yawnjun (@yaaawnjun) July 25, 2023

@lonelyvitto on the other hand, reminds fellow users to go beyond pitting sports against each other. “When you start doing a basketball versus football thing in response to the Filipinas win, you’re actually going against the culture, not the private and government entities. You gotta then ask, what is sports for.”

Not to rain on anyone's parade, but when you start doing a Basketball vs football thing in response to the Filipinas win youre actually going against culture, not the private and govt entities.



You gotta then ask, what is sports for. — Swito (@lonelyvitto) July 25, 2023

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked his first year in office, the relationship between the government and country’s athletes remain in shambles.

The president is yet to deliver his promise to support Filipino athletes. “If there is anything more that this government can do, that this administration can do, that I personally can do, you please make sure you will tell me,” he said in a send-off ceremony for SEA Games back in April 2023.

Despite the lack of a much needed support from the administration, fans remain hopeful that this win will only lead to the eventual growth of the football community in the country. “Many Filipino kids will now be aware of this sport. Thank you, Filipinas!” @SeniorKaloy said.

That single goal can make a great impact to our country. Many Filipino kids will now be aware of this sport. Thank you, Filipinas! #LabanFilipinas #FIFAWWC — Kaloy (@SeniorKaloy) July 25, 2023

