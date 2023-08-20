Spain bests England in nail-biter to rule 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Olga Carmona once again tows Spain to new heights, scores lone goal to claim 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup over fellow first-timer England

Spain defeated England, 1-0, in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, August 20, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women’s game.

An Olga Carmona goal in the 29th minute was the difference between the two sides in a pulsating game that saw Spain create the majority of the clear-cut chances.

Thousands of fans milled around Stadium Australia in Sydney hours before kick-off on Sunday, with troupes of drummers and stilt walkers creating a festival atmosphere.

England and Spain were both making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup final, while England’s wait for a first trophy since the men’s tournament in 1966 goes on.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

While local interest ebbed when Australia exited in the semi-finals, just shy of two million fans will have passed through the gates in nine host cities after Sunday’s final crowd of 75,784 is added to the tally. – Rappler.com