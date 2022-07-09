PH football newcomer Eggesvik puts on scintillating display

Sara Eggesvik produces a wonder goal and provides two assists to complete an impressive individual performance for the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – After netting her first international goal with the Philippine women’s football team against Singapore last July 6, Sara Eggesvik followed it up by delivering a dazzling display versus Malaysia just two days later in the AFF Women’s Championship.

Eggesvik, who substituted Kaya Hawkinson at the 9’ mark due to a head injury, had an instant impact off the bench as she unleashed an audacious screamer at the 32nd minute to open the floodgates for the free-scoring Philippine team.

The splendid goal though was clouded by controversy as Malaysia goalkeeper Nurul Azurin Mazian immediately contested to the assistant referee, while opposing team head coach Jacob Joseph admitted after the match that he still doesn’t know if the ball actually crossed the goal line or not.

“I remember getting the ball, did some touches, and I know the goalie was not that good at the high balls, so I just tried to shoot and it went in,” said Eggesvik.

The Norwegian-Filipina midfielder then provided two assists in the second half to complete a sparkling individual performance and help the Philippines inch closer to a semifinal spot in the 12th edition of the regional tournament.

“It’s fun to contribute to two goals, but it’s the team before me so if anyone of us scores, I’m glad,” said the former Charlton Athletic player.

Although Eggesvik is just a recent addition to the squad, Philippine head coach Alen Stajcic already recognizes her impact.

“Sara is only new to the team, so she gets a little bit more trouble than the others in video sessions, but she’s a quick learner,” shared Stajcic in a light-hearted banter.

“We can see when she can just come onto the field like she did today, almost at a quick of a finger and she could come on and play like that just shows how far we’ve progressed as a team when a relatively new player to the squad can just slip right in.”

Stajcic then added, “I definitely think that that’s a strength of the squad, but very important that we build the depth of the team and ensure that there’s good progression in the team and good competition for places as well.”

The 25-year-old Eggesvik only made her Philippine debut at the 81st minute of the friendly match versus Bosnia and Herzegovina last month, so she is also relishing this experience of playing in home soil.

“It’s so fun to play here with the home crowd. It makes us energized and helps a lot,” she said.

It seems like the Filipinas have absolutely maximized their home-field advantage as they are now riding a three-game winning streak heading into the final two matches in the group stage.

The Filipinas will face Indonesia next on Sunday, July 10, at 7 pm, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A victory over the Indonesians will secure them a semifinal slot and at least match the team’s best finish in the tournament. – Rappler.com