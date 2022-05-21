PH turns back Myanmar to end SEA Games medal drought in women’s football

PODIUM FINISH. The Philippine women's football team exacts revenge on Myanmar to take home the bronze from the SEA Games.

Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada deliver in the second half as the Philippines secures bronze for its first SEA Games podium finish in women's football since 1985

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team snapped a decades-long medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games after a thrilling a 2-1 comeback win over Myanmar in Vietnam on Saturday, May 21.

Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada found the back of the net in the second half as the country clinched bronze for its first podium finish in women’s football since the 1985 SEA Games.

The Philippines also bagged bronze in the first SEA Games staging of women’s football in 1985 before it endured a 37-year wait to break through.

Hopes of ending that dry spell looked bleak for the Filipinas earlier as the Burmese got on the scoreboard first courtesy of a Win Theingi Tun penalty at the 24th minute.

But the Philippines – bound for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in history – displayed steely nerves in the second half with Bolden and Quezada delivering the goods.

Playing before a jam-packed Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Bolden beat out two defenders to receive a through ball from Carleigh Frilles and drilled in the equalizer at the 73rd minute.

The Myanmar goalkeeper managed to get a hand on the shot, but Bolden put just enough power for the ball to go in.

Bolden then served as a playmaker three minutes later as she assisted Quezada for the game-winning goal.

The Philippines exacted revenge on Myanmar after the Burmese beat the Filipinas in the 2019 SEA Games to secure the bronze. – Rappler.com