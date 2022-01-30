Philippines nails historic World Cup berth in shoot-out thriller

ALL OUT. Philippine football team standouts (from left) Chandler Blue McDaniel, Hali Long, Sarina Bolden, and Quinley Quezada leave it all on the field.

The Philippine women’s football team knocks out Chinese Taipei to advance to the Asian Cup semifinals and nail a historic World Cup seat

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team made history as it clinched the country’s first FIFA World Cup berth after outlasting Chinese Taipei, 4-3, on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinal stage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 on Sunday, January 30, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

Sarina Bolden scored the winning goal for the Philippines in the penalty shoot-out after a couple of gutsy saves by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The dramatic feat secured the Philippines a spot in football’s most prestigious world tournament for the first time ever.

On top of securing a seat in the World Cup – which is set in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 – the Philippines advanced to the final four of the continental tournament along with Korea, Japan, and China.

Quinley Quezada scored the first goal of the match at the 49’ mark as she poked home the ball from close range to put the Philippines up at 1-0.



The ball was cleared by the Taipei defense twice, but the looping second clearance was headed back in by Katrina Guillou and Quezada was the quickest to react as her right-footed tap-in went past Taipei goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-Yu.

Taipei found an equalizer at the 83’ mark as Zhuo Li-Ping accurately put the ball in the top left corner of the goal to make it 1-1.

McDaniel initially touched the ball, but was unable to completely stop it from going in.

No goals were scored in the final minutes of the second half as well as in the 30-minute extra time and the match was decided via a penalty shoot-out.

Chinese Taipei drilled in their first three attempts, but failed to convert in their last three. McDaniel and Bolden capitalized on this and scored the last two penalty kicks to seal the win for the Philippines. – Rappler.com