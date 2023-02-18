Comeback falls short as Filipinas end Spain tourney title bid

FIGHTERS. Katrina Guillou (left) and the Filipinas put up a fight against Scotland.

Meryll Serrano scores a sensational left-footed free kick, but it’s not enough to save the Philippine women’s football team from bowing out of contention in the Pinatar Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team fell short of a comeback as it endured a 2-1 defeat to Scotland for a second straight loss in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, on Saturday, February 18.

The Philippines’ own second-half substitute Meryll Serrano grabbed a consolation goal at the 90th minute with a sensational left-footed free kick inside the penalty arc, but time wasn’t on the Filipinas’ side as the referee only signaled two minutes of added time.

The setback ended the Filipinas’ chances of bagging the title as they stumbled down the bottom of the table with 0 points and a -2 goal difference after two games.

Scotland moved up to third place with 3 points and a -1 goal difference.

Iceland (3 points, +2 goal difference) and Wales (3 points, +1 goal difference), still set to compete later in the day, pace the four-team competition.

The team on top of the table after the round-robin action will clinch the championship outright.

Scotland’s Lauren Davidson scored the opener at the 39th minute as she drilled in an incredible left-footed strike at the edge of the penalty box.

Davidson received the ball from Christy Grimshaw at the right wing, then cut inside past Philippine right-back Sofia Harrison and launched a shot to stun goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

Rachel Corsie doubled Scotland’s advantage at the 57’ mark after she connected with fellow second-half substitute Caroline Weir’s cross from the left corner.

After losing their opening matches, both the Philippines and Scotland tinkered with their respective starting lineups.

Philippine head coach Alen Stajcic brought in Jacklyn Sawicki, Katrina Guillou, and Sarina Bolden for Dominique Randle, Carleigh Frilles, and Isabella Flanigan respectively, while Scotland head coach Pedro Martínez Losa only retained 2022 Scotland Women’s Player of the Year Sam Kerr in the first 11.

Despite a heavy rotation versus the 53rd-ranked Philippines – which lost to Wales, 1-0, in the opener – Scotland did not have the expected spark to start the match as it completely struggled to break down the sturdy defense of the Filipinas.

Instead, it was Filipinas new starter Guillou who provided the spark and almost broke the deadlock after a brilliant run behind the Scotland defense at the 33rd minute.

Bolden made a short pass to team captain Tahnai Annis, who then immediately threaded an accurate through ball for Guillou. But Scotland goalkeeper Jenna Fife rushed out of her position to deny the forward’s attempt inside the box.

Three minutes before the halftime whistle, it was a role reversal for Guillou and Annis as the former was the one who provided the chance this time. Annis, though, had a bad first touch which forced her to go sideways and not get a shot off.

For the second consecutive game, the Filipinas gave up majority of the possession to their opponents as the Scots controlled the ball (79%) inside the first 45 minutes.

Scotland began the second half by making a triple substitution as Corsie, Weir, and Kirsty Hanson came on for Kelly Clark, Christine Murray, and Lisa Evans, respectively.

It proved to be a tactical masterstroke from Losa as both Corsie and Weir combined to put a massive dent on the Filipinas’ hopes of making a comeback.

Reina Bonta, Frilles, Serrano, Anicka Castañeda, Flanigan, and Kaya Hawkinson all checked in at various points in the second half, but only Serrano made it to the score sheet as the Philippines succumbed to the world No. 25 Scotland.

The Filipinas will close out their campaign versus world No. 16 Iceland on Wednesday, February 22, at 3:30 am (Manila time) at the same venue. – Rappler.com