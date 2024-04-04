All-around Brownlee helps Pelita Jaya open BCL Asia Qualifiers on high note

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON A ROLL. Pelita Jaya’s Justin Brownlee soars over the Hi-Tech defense in the BCL Asia Qualifiers.

After a triumphant debut in the Indonesian Basketball League, Justin Brownlee gets off to another winning start with Pelita Jaya in the Basketball Champions League Asia Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee delivered an all-around performance for Pelita Jaya Basketball as they opened the Basketball Champions League Asia Qualifiers with a 99-81 rout of Hi-Tech Basketball Club at the UG Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Wednesday, April 3.

Brownlee, who had a triumphant debut with the Jakarta-based squad in the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) late in March, racked up 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in only his second game in a Pelita Jaya uniform.

The Barangay Ginebra resident import and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized star shot 4-of-9 from the field and recorded a team-best +/- of +22 in 21 minutes and 36 seconds of play off the bench for Pelita Jaya.

Formerly known as the FIBA Asia Champions Cup, the Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia) – which will kick off later this year – will feature the champions from the PBA, Japan B. League, Korean Basketball League, and the Chinese Basketball Association, as well as the top two teams from the BCL Asia Qualifiers and the top two squads from the FIBA West Asia Super League.

Brownlee’s Pelita Jaya earned its spot in the BCL Asia Qualifiers after finishing second in the IBL last year.

Muhammad Guntara and JaQuori McLaughlin dropped 20 points apiece for Pelita Jaya, which is bunched with Thailand’s Hi-Tech Basketball, Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos, and Singapore’s Adroit Club in Group B.

Pelita Jaya will look to make it two in a row when it collides with Ulaanbaatar Xac late Thursday. –Rappler.com