Rhenz Abando, Anyang deal TNT 4th straight loss in EASL 

KEY COG. Anyangu2019s Rhenz Abando goes for a shot against TNT in the East Asia Super League.

Rhenz Abando puts up 13 points for the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters as they keep the TNT Tropang Giga winless in four games in the East Asia Super League

MANILA, Philippines – The losses continued to pile up for the TNT Tropang Giga in the East Asia Super League (EASL) as they fell prey to Rhenz Abando and the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, 105-97, at the Anyang Gymnasium in South Korea on Wednesday, December 6.

The Gilas Pilipinas swingman Abando was one of six Anyang players to score in double figures against TNT, racking up 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in over 17 minutes of play.

Seongwon Choi topscored for Anyang with 24 points, but it was their American import Darryl Monroe who shone the brightest for the defending Korean Basketball League (KBL) champion Red Boosters with a near triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

In contrast to the Red Boosters, who banked on a total team effort, the Tropang Giga relied heavily on their two EASL imports Quincy Miller and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, as well as Calvin Oftana, in the loss.

Miller, Hollis-Jefferson, and Oftana combined for 89 of TNT’s 97 points as only Kib Montalbo and Glenn Khobuntin scored for the Tropang Giga outside of the high-scoring trio.

Miller erupted for a game-high 35 points and 9 rebounds, while Hollis-Jefferson, TNT’s current PBA Commissioner’s Cup import, came up with 29 markers, 8 boards, and 5 assists.

Oftana also breached the 20-point territory with 25 points built on five treys, while Montalbo and Khobuntin had 4 markers each.

Anyang improved to 2-0 in the Group A standings, while TNT suffered its fourth loss in as many outings.

Abando and the rest of the Red Boosters will look to make it three in a row when they lock horns with the Chiba Jets on December 13, still at the Anyang Gymnasium.

The Tropang Giga, meanwhile, will look to finally barge into the winning column when they host the Taipei Fubon Braves on December 20 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna. – Rappler.com