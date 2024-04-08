Reality check: Chot Reyes admits ‘we’re no longer the mighty TNT’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HUDDLE. Chot Reyes in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes says the Tropang Giga cannot win games on talent alone

MANILA, Philippines – Talent is not enough if TNT wants to contend for the PBA Philippine Cup crown.

Head coach Chot Reyes made this frank assessment as the Tropang Giga got off to a shaky start in the very same conference where they reached the finals in each of the last three seasons.

“All of the teams have really upgraded. We’re no longer the mighty TNT and I think the sooner we accept that fact, the better it is going to be for us. We cannot win games on talent or just showing up,” said Reyes on Sunday, April 7.

“We really have to outwork and outhustle every team that we play.”

Before its 92-90 win win over Meralco on Sunday, TNT absorbed its most lopsided loss of the season after a 112-96 beating at the hands of young and hungry NorthPort.

The Tropang Giga also fell prey to Blackwater as they saw their three-game winning streak snapped against the Bossing by way of an 87-76 defeat.

“Our losses to NorthPort and Blackwater were just simply, we were outworked. We cannot rely on our talent or our roster or our personnel. We really have to outwork and outhustle other teams,” said Reyes.

Improved field

TNT has been a perennial contender in the All-Filipino tournament, winning the championship in 2021 and finishing as runner-up in 2020 and 2022.

But the Tropang Giga have found themselves in the middle of the pack with a 3-3 record as teams that failed to reach the playoffs last conference, like NLEX and Blackwater sit in the upper half of the standings.

NLEX boasts of a 5-1 card for second place behind defending champion San Miguel (4-0), while Blackwater totes a 3-3 slate as it eclipsed its meager two-win output over the two previous conferences.

Another team on a roll is NorthPort, which has won four of its first five games.

“Making the playoffs now is no joke. That is why I said we as coaches, we have to do a better job preparing and coaching the team. It starts with me,” said Reyes.

TNT will have its mettle tested as it battles NLEX next on Saturday, April 13, in Candon, Ilocos Sur. – Rappler.com