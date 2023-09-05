World Cup core makes up Gilas Pilipinas’ Asian Games lineup but changes likely to be made

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KRAKEN. June Mar Fajardo in action for Gilas Pilipinas against China in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Seven players who suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup were included by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in the initial list it submitted to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for the Asian Games that will kick off in Hangzhou, China on September 23.

June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Kiefer Ravena, Roger Pogoy, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, and Jamie Malonzo make up the 12-man squad that also includes Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

Brownlee and Kouame are both eligible to suit up for the Philippines at the same time since the Asian Games does not follow FIBA eligibility rules, with naturalized players only needing to present a passport of the country they choose to represent.

Chot Reyes and Tim Cone were designated as head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

World Cup standouts Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, Rhenz Abando, Dwight Ramos, and AJ Edu were excluded in the Asian Games lineup as they are expected to reunite with their teams in the NBA, Japan B. League, and Korean Basketball League.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said that the list it submitted to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee for the July 25 deadline is “deemed official.”

Roster changes, though, are likely to be made, especially after Reyes announced following Gilas Pilipinas’ win over China to end the World Cup that he intends to “step aside” from the post that he held for almost two years.

SBP president Al Panlilio and vice president Ricky Vargas met with the PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and team governors Alfrancis Chua and Bobby Rosales in Makati on Monday, September 4, to discuss the formation of the Asian Games lineup.

The PBA will make an announcement on Thursday, September 7, at its league office in Quezon City.

Any changes, however, have to be appealed to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, Tolentino said.

Gilas Pilipinas got bunched with Jordan, Thailand, and Bahrain in the group stage of the Asian Games, where it looks to score a medal after finishing fifth in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia. – Rappler.com