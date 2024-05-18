Strong Group taps Jordan Heading, Caelan Tiongson for Jones Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jordan Heading and Caelan Tiongson commit to bolster Strong Group Athletics in the 43rd William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group Athletics has started building its team for the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taiwan in July by tapping Jordan Heading and Caelan Tiongson.

Heading reunites with Strong Group after helping the squad finish as runner-up in the Dubai International Basketball Championship in January.

“Jordan was an automatic choice for me once I found out he’d be available to play,” said Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu of Heading, who averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in Dubai.

“We loved how he played for us in Dubai, and now he gets to go back to his original shooting guard spot to complement our point guards.”

Heading, a former Gilas Pilipinas guard, currently plays in Australia for the West Adelaide Bearcats in NBL1 Central.

Meanwhile, Tiongson last played for Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League.

A former standout for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, Tiongson joins Strong Group with hopes of showcasing his wares as he aims to apply for the PBA Draft.

“We figured this would be a great opportunity for him to remind people how good he is,” said Tiu of Tiongson.

“He is a hard worker, tough and competitive, who is versatile and can play multiple positions, defend, and rebound very well. I think he will be a huge asset for our team.”

Strong Group aims to become the seventh team from the Philippines to rule the Jones Cup after Mighty Sports reigned supreme in 2019. – Rappler.com