Chot says Gilas needs to be ‘much better’ than fabled 2014 squad in FIBA World Cup

ANOTHER RUN. Chot Reyes will coach Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup for the second time.

MANILA, Philippines – If Gilas Pilipinas intends to go toe-to-toe with its opponents in the FIBA World Cup, it needs to be “much better” than its fabled 2014 squad, according to head coach Chot Reyes.

Reyes said the preparations in the coming months will determine how the Philippines will fare in the global hoops showdown as he looks to mold the national team into a cohesive unit just like he did in the 2014 World Cup.

“It’s kind of a situation where I’ve been here before, I kind of know what to expect,” said Reyes.

“But then again, the game is always evolving, the competition is always evolving and getting better so it is incumbent on us to match that, to continue to do better.”

Despite qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in nearly four decades, the Filipinos were no pushovers in 2014.

Except for its 12-point defeat to Greece, Gilas Pilipinas gave its other foes a run for their own money, losing to Croatia in overtime by just 3 points, Argentina by 4 points, and Puerto Rico by 4 points.

The Philippines then outlasted Senegal in overtime in its final game for its first World Cup win in 40 years.

Reyes, though, feels teams have vastly improved since 2014 that Gilas Pilipinas has to step up its game in order to be competitive.

“I think if we come in with a game that we brought in 2014, it’s not going to be enough,” said Reyes.

“We have to be much, much better. I hope from now ’til then, we can find a way to really become a much better team.”

After getting a clearer World Cup picture as the Philippines got bunched with Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola in Group A, Reyes and his staff now have to deal with selecting the players who will don the national colors.

“We’re not picking the best talent. We’re picking the best team. We’re putting the best team together, we’re not putting a group of superstars,” said Reyes.

Reyes said the national team will enter overseas training camp for the World Cup in August between June and July. – Rappler.com