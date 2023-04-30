Chot wary of Gilas’ familiar foes in FIBA World Cup: ‘It goes both ways’

MAN AT THE HELM. Chot Reyes faces a giant task of forming the best team possible for the FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas finds itself grouped with Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola – teams it faced in recent years – for the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ familiarity with its group-stage foes in the FIBA World Cup could be a double-edged sword.

That is head coach Chot Reyes’ worry after the Philippines found itself bundled with Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola following the World Cup draw on Saturday, April 29.

“It goes both ways. We know them, they know us as well. So there are going to be a few surprises,” Reyes told reporters after the draw.

Angola and Italy are familiar foes as they landed on the same group as the Philippines in the previous World Cup in China four years ago.

The Filipinos bore painful memories against the two squads after absorbing a 46-point beating from the Italians and falling short against the Angolans in a three-point loss in overtime.

Dominican Republic also dealt the Philippines a heartbreaker in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia two years ago, cruising to a come-from-behind 94-67 romp.

While Gilas Pilipinas will be enjoying home court advantage and the possible services of Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson this time, the rest of Group A are expected to parade formidable lineups powered by NBA players.

Dominican Republic could end up having Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Al Horford (Celtics), and Chris Duarte (Pacers), while Italy – expected to be led by Danilo Gallinari (Celtics) – could be reinforced by Paolo Banchero (Magic).

Angola also has an NBA player in Bruno Fernando (Hawks).

For Reyes, getting ample time to practice together and build chemistry will do the national team wonders, just like in the 2014 World Cup.

“[I]n the end, that is going to be determined by how well we’ll be prepared,” said Reyes.

“How well we can get together, play together, and how many quality tuneup games we can get before the actual World Cup because that was what we were able to do in 2014, right?”

Catching the field by surprise in the 2014 World Cup, the Philippines nearly beat Croatia, Argentina, and Puerto Rico – losing by an average of just 3.7 points – before it ended its campaign on a high note with a win over Senegal.

“I thought we were able to put in a very good tuneup preparation schedule, so when it came – World Cup time – we were playing at a very high level. Hopefully we can get to that level again this time,” Reyes said.

Gilas Pilipinas has four months to gear up before the World Cup tips off on August 25. – Rappler.com