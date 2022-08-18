After Meralco ouster, Newsome vows to make most of maiden Gilas Pilipinas stint

OUT OF GAS. Chris Newsome and Meralco fall short of a breakthrough finals appearance in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Chris Newsome turns his focus on Gilas Pilipinas after Meralco got the boot in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – If Chris Newsome can promise Gilas Pilipinas one thing, it can expect nothing but the best from him.

Newsome turns his focus on the national team as it gears up for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers after Meralco got the boot from San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Seeking a first trip to the All-Filipino finals, Newsome and the Bolts ran out of steam and fell prey to the Beermen in the do-or-die game of their best-of-seven semifinals on Wednesday, August 17.

“I just know that everything that I give for Meralco, I’m going to give you tenfolds whenever it comes to representing the country,” said the Filipino-American guard.

“I’ll leave it all out there and give my best just because I do not know if this will be my last or this is just the beginning. You just cannot take any moment for granted.”

The former Ateneo standout had already donned the national colors when he won a gold medal in 3×3 basketball in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, but it will be the first time that he will join the 5-on-5 squad.

Eyed for the 2013 SEA Games, Newsome failed to make the cut as organizers opted to adopt FIBA eligibility rules, which requires foreign-born players to acquire the passport of the country they want to represent before they turn 16 years old.

Newsome was 20 when he obtained his Philippine passport.

But the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) managed to get FIBA to recognize Newsome as a local on the grounds that he has been living in the country for a decade and graduated from a Philippine school.

“Hopefully, I can make that final roster. I think it’ll be a great experience for me, great experience for a lot of the guys who have never donned the uniform,” Newsome said.

But more than fulfilling his personal dream, Newsome wants to pay homage to his ancestors.

“I take the utmost honor and respect whenever it comes to serving our country because I think about my lola, my lolo, the ones that came before me. They did not really have much, we came from humble beginnings,” he said.

“Now, we’re finally able to have a basketball player represent the country. I think that is a great honor to them.” – Rappler.com