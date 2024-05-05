On a mission: Kiefer Ravena steps up as Shiga advances to B2 semis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kiefer Ravena delivers a string of high-scoring performances to help the Shiga Lakes eliminate the Aomori Wat’s and advance to the Division 2 semifinals of the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena was a man on a mission for the Shiga Lakes in his first playoff series in the Japan B. League.

Pitted against the Aomori Wat’s in a best-of-three quarterfinal showdown, Ravena stepped up to the plate and delivered a string of high-scoring performances to help Shiga advance to the B2 semifinals.

In the series opener last Friday, May 3, the former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart went off for 21 points, to go along with 8 assists, but his near double-double output wasn’t enough as Aomori drew first blood with an 88-84 victory.

With their backs against the wall, Ravena then set a new B. League career-high in points to power the second-seeded Lakes to a 93-79 bounce-back win in Game 2 on Saturday, May 4.

The third-year Shiga floor general erupted for 30 points on an ultra-efficient 9-of-14 field goal clip, eclipsing his previous mark of 28 points, which he set in B1 during the 2021-2022 season.

Finally, in the win-or-go home battle on Sunday, May 5, Ravena showed no signs of slowing down and sizzled for 21 points built on five treys as Shiga eliminated Aomori with a 92-79 beating.

In three quarterfinal matches against the Wat’s, Ravena averaged 24 points on 53% shooting, a far cry from his regular season averages of 12.4 markers on 39% field goal clip.

Ravena and the Lakes – who were relegated to Division 2 this season after finishing second to the last in Division 1 last year – will face Roosevelt Adams and the Yamagata Wyverns in a best-of-three semifinal series, which will begin on Saturday, May 11.

The winner of the semifinal clash between Shiga and Yamgata will not only advance to the B2 finals, but will also secure a spot in the league’s top division next season. – Rappler.com