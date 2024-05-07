Former Ginebra star Greg Slaughter wraps up B. League gig, set to join MPBL’s Manila Stars

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Four-time PBA champion Greg Slaughter is set for a homecoming, this time with the MPBL's Manila Stars after a role-player stint in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Former Barangay Ginebra star center Greg Slaughter is set to come home to the Philippines and make his debut with the Manila Stars of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), team consultant Charles Tiu confirmed on Tuesday, May 7.

“He will join the team at some point next week after he arrives and after, he has a few practices with us,” Tiu said, one month after Manila placed Slaughter on its reserve player roster.

Prior to his homecoming, the 35-year-old big man had been sparingly used in the Japan B. League with the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, averaging just 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per game.

Once he secures his release from Japan, the four-time PBA champion Slaughter is expected to have an expanded role with the loaded Manila squad, which currently boasts another former Ateneo center in Rabeh Al-Hussaini and former PBA No. 1 overall pick Carl Bryan Cruz.

Also with the Stars reserves are former PBA role players Mike Tolomia, James Sena, and Jorey Napoles, while the likes of Francis Escandor, Didat Hanapi, Shawn Umali, and James Tempra make up their young core.

In his last season in the PBA in 2021, Slaughter towed the NorthPort Batang Pier with stellar averages of 16.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks, before contract disputes ended his eight-year stay in the league. – Rappler.com