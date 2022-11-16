House approves Brownlee naturalization bill on 1st reading

KEY ADDITION. The Philippines hopes to get a big lift from Justin Brownlee.

MANILA, Philippines – The House justice committee approved on first reading House Bill (HB) 825, otherwise known as the naturalization bill of Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee on Wednesday, November 16.

The 6-foot-6 American swingman attended the proceedings wearing a Barong Tagalog to signal the formal start in his process to becoming one of Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized players.

Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga moved for approval after the Justice, and Foreign Affairs departments, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Immigration did not object to his naturalization.

HB 825 will now be elevated to the rules committee for a second reading, before being voted upon by the plenary for its third and final reading.

The process will be repeated in the Senate, before being transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his signature.

Brownlee will then take the Oath of Allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines, and be issued a Certificate of Naturalization.

He will then be able to apply for a Philippine passport and his papers submitted to FIBA for approval.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) previously said it’s targeting Brownlee as the country’s naturalized player in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in February 2023.

“We hope that his [naturalization] be approved on time…if he’s available there will be more options on who is worthy for the sixth window in February,” said SBP executive director Sonny Barrios on Tuesday.

Gilas will face FIBA Asia Cup silver medalists Lebanon on February 24, 2023, and Jordan on February 27 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. – Rappler.com